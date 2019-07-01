NJPW News: Bullet Club member turns his back on the faction, joins rival group instead

Robbie Eagles (second from left) with Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, and Gedo in Bullet Club

What's the story?

On the second night of New Japan Pro Wrestling's on-going Southern Showdown tour in Australia, the Bullet Club lost another one of their major members as Jr. Heavyweight sensation Robbie Eagles bid farewell to the group in the most shocking turn of events.

In case you didn't know...

Robbie Eagles made his initial New Japan Pro Wrestling debut in 2018 during NJPW's Fallout Down Under tour - where he had the opportunity to share the ring with the likes of Ospreay, Cody Rhodes, Evil and Sanada.

Later last year, Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale took to Twitter confirming that Eagles was all set to join the stable as the group's newest Jr. Heavyweight member and would also be Taiji Ishimori's partner for the Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament.

The heart of the matter

Following his opening day loss to new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, in Melbourne, Robbie Eagles has finally had enough of El Phantasmo's mind games into the Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight ranks as the Aussie sensation has turned his back on the faction on the second night of Southern Showdown in Sydney.

Eagles, who has been overshadowed by ELP and Ishimori for the past few months in The BC, teamed up with fellow stablemates Jay White and Bad Luck Fale in order to take on the trio of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay in a losing effort on night two.

In the aftermath of the contest, Jay White ignited a post-match Bullet Club beatdown on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay. And with the guidance of Fale and Gedo, 'Switchblade' then ordered Eagles to hit 'The Aerial Assassin' with a steel chair, however, 'The Sniper of the Skies' instead went against it and eventually caught White with a superkick.

Eagles then helped Ospreay up to his feet, as the two men along with some help from Okada and Tanahashi fended off the rest of Bullet Club. Ospreay then handed the Japanese flag to Eagles from his tight and on this occasion, the latter accepted it and officially aligned himself with CHAOS.

What's next?

With Robbie Eagles now joining CHAOS, the Kazuchika Okada-led faction seems stronger than ever. Nevertheless, it now looks like another feud between The BC and CHAOS seems to be ignited.