NJPW News: Bullet Club star publicly apologizes for controversial promo

31 Aug 2019

El Phantasmo (far left) with fellow Bullet Club members

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar and current member of the Bullet Club, El Phantasmo has released a public apology to Will Ospreay after recently cutting a very controversial promo on the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

ELP's controversial promo

Earlier this month, at the 2019 Super J-Cup tapings in the U.S., Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight sensation El Phantasmo won the tournament by defeating former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee in the finale.

Following the match, Phantasmo would cut a promo and put all his foes on notice including the likes of Robbie Eagles, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, and most importantly Will Ospreay, whom he had beaten on his way to the finale.

In a controversial turn of events, Phantasmo would mock Ospreay's 'Ariel Assassin' nickname by labeling him as 'The Autistic Assassin'. ELP eventually found himself in a lot of heat with the fans due to his promo.

El Phantasmo apologizes to Will Ospreay

For his controversial 'Autistic Assassin' promo towards current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Bullet Club's El Phantasmo has released a public apology to the British high-flier for the comments that were made towards him during the Super J-Cup.

Phantasmo took to Twitter and stated that he had called Ospreay an 'Autistic Assassin' in the heat of the moment, as he apologized for his comment. Phantasmo added that the comment was totally uncalled for and wasn't scripted at all.

Here is the full public apology released by Phantasmo:

What's next for Phantasmo and Ospreay?

El Phantasmo and Will Ospreay will square-off in a tag team match tonight at NJPW: Royal Quest in the United Kingdom. Phantasmo, teaming with Taiji Ishimori, will face the duo of Ospreay and Eagles, who will be teaming up for the very first time. This match will be a non-title match given that Phantasmo and Ishimori are the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.