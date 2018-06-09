NJPW News: Chris Jericho defeats Tetsuya Naito for IWGP Intercontinental Championship

The only man to hold Intercontinental Championships for both WWE and NJPW!

The Best In the World At What He Does

What's the story?

Chris Jericho's return to New Japan Pro Wrestling was thought to be another one-off scenario, but his latest victory has raised a lot of questions.

In a complete shock to wrestling fans the world over, Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito to capture the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at DOMINION 6.9 in OSAKA-JO HALL.

In case you didn't know...

Y2J made his return to NJPW back in January when he wrestled Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Jericho left the company shortly after the event but came back to reignite his feud with Naito.

The heart of the matter

Jericho started the match by attacking Naito before he could get his suit off and he beat him down with every weapon available at ringside before Naito collected himself and began his assault on the former WWE Superstar.

The match was more of a back and forth effort when the wrestlers entered the ring and it seemed like Naito was headed towards victory, but the turning point was when Naito attempted the Destino.

As Naito went for his finisher, Jericho pushed the referee out of his line of sight and hit Naito below the belt with a swift kick to the groin.

Jericho followed up the low blow with a Codebreaker to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship - marking the first championship with the promotion.

What's next?

With Naito being one of NJPW's most popular superstars, the decision to have Jericho go over could indicate that Y2J will be wrestling for NJPW exclusively for the next few months.

The next event Y2J is likely to appear at is the G1 Special in San Francisco on Saturday, July 7 - five days before Jericho's band, FOZZY resumes their tour on July 12.

NJPW has been full of surprises and this will make things a lot more interesting going forward.

As for Naito, losing the match to Okada at Wrestle Kingdom and losing to Jericho at Dominion would mark some embarrassing losses for one of NJPW's biggest stars.

