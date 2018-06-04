Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW News: Chris Jericho makes a special appearance at the Best of Super Juniors finals

'The Alpha' sends one final message to Tetsuya Naito before their showdown.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 04 Jun 2018, 23:00 IST
357

Chris Jericho is determined to teach Naito a lesson
Chris Jericho is determined to teach Naito a lesson

What’s the story?

Earlier today at the Best of the Super Juniors finals at the Korakuen Hall, ‘The Alpha’ Chris Jericho decided to send one last and final message to his next opponent Tetsuya Naito, who will be defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against the former at this year’s NJPW: Dominion pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know…

On the fourth day of NJPW’s on-going Best of Super Juniors Tournament, ‘The Alpha’ Chris Jericho once again made his presence felt in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he made a special appearance via satellite and cut a menacing promo on his upcoming opponent Tetsuya Naito.

While addressing Naito and the rest of the NJPW audience, Jericho claimed that come Dominion 6.9, Y2J is eventually going to take away the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Naito and add it to his list of achievements and in doing so, Jericho is also going to become a 10-time Intercontinental Champion in overall.

The heart of the matter

Following Jericho’s recent promo earlier at this year’s BOSJ, Tetsuya Naito subsequently went on the record and threw in some harsh facts regarding Chris Jericho’s NJPW career, during a special interview with the NJPW website.

In response, Jericho once again made another special appearance at today’s NJPW show and cut another heated promo on Naito via satellite.

Contains foul language and NSFW:

During the promo, Y2J eventually went on to mock the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon claiming that apparently at Wrestle Kingdom 12, the IWGP US Heavyweight Title match between Jericho and Omega was the real main event, despite Naito and Okada going on last for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

In addition, Jericho said that the reason why he decided to target Naito is that he’s the very best New Japan Pro Wrestling has to offer today and the former will seemingly help ‘The Ungovernable’ get to the very next level of notoriety.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito will square-off on the 9th of June at the Osaka-jo Hall for the IWGP IC Championship.

NJPW Los Ingobernables de Japon Chris Jericho Tetsuya Naito
