NJPW News: Chris Jericho makes a special appearance in NJPW and warns Tetsuya Naito

El Alfa taunts El Ingobernable yet again!

Chris Jericho assaulting Naito at Wrestling Dontaku

What’s the story?

On the fourth day of NJPW’s on-going Best of Super Juniors tournament, ‘The Alpha’ Chris Jericho made a special appearance via satellite and subsequently decided to send another menacing message to his upcoming Dominion 6.9 opponent Tetsuya Naito.

In case you didn’t know…

At this year’s NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, Japan, former six-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

On his very first night back in Japan, Jericho once again set his sights on Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito, in another brutal blindside attack.

The heart of the matter

Following Tetsuya Naito and Bushi’s win over Tiger Mask IV and Henare earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Naito’s forthcoming Intercontinental Championship challenger Chris Jericho once again made his presence felt in Japan when the former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared on the big screen at the Korakuen in order to send another intimidating warning to the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

During his promo, Jericho claimed that at Dominion 6.9 he is going to make sure that he takes away the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Naito and add it to his collection and become a 10-time IC Champion in overall.

In addition, Y2J also pointed out that 'The Ungovernable' Naito is going to be the most famous superstar in the world just by stepping into the ring with Jericho and will be known as the man that Chris Jericho made famous.

You can check out Jericho's promo below (NSFW and contains foul language)

What's next?

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito will square-off later next month at Dominion 6.9 at the Osaka-jo Hall for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Author's take

The upcoming showdown between Tetsuya Naito and Chris Jericho promises to be a solid match and I'm absolutely excited to see how the entire storyline between the two men eventually plays out.

