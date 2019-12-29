NJPW News: Chris Jericho willing to give Hiroshi Tanahashi a shot at the AEW World Title if 'The Ace' wins at Wrestle Kingdom

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi stated that if he picks up a win over Chris Jericho at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 event then 'The Ace' would be in contention for a shot at the AEW World Championship in the near future.

Jericho took to Instagram to respond to Tanahashi, stating that he'll give the New Japan veteran a shot the AEW World Title if he emerges victorious at the Tokyo Dome come January 5th.

"What you don't know is I speak and read perfect Japanese and I read what you said about the Tokyo Dome. You said if you can beat me that you would enter the forbidden portal and request a title shot for the AEW Championship.

"I thought it's a great idea. So, 'Le Champion' asked the Chairman of the Board, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, if it was okay to grant your request, and he said 'yes.' So, if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW Title."

When is Wrestle Kingdom 14?

WK 14 is scheduled to take place on the 4th and 5th of January at the Tokyo Dome.