NJPW News: Chris Jericho submits Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Chris Jericho

In the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 14, reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in an instant classic, as the former made 'The Ace' tap out to the Liontamer submission.

With this win, it now seems like Jericho has closed the "forbidden portal" and fans might not witness New Japan Pro Wrestling get into a working relationship with All Elite Wrestling after all.

How did Jericho and Tanahashi feud come along?

Following his match against Kazuchika Okada at last year's Dominion pay-per-view, Chris Jericho sparked a wild brawl against Hiroshi Tanahashi, who made the save for 'The Rainmaker' from a post-match assault.

After months of back-and-forth between the pair, Tana and Jericho eventually agreed to a bout against each other at New Japan's biggest annual show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Chris Jericho beats Hiroshi Tanahashi

Fresh off his successful title defenses over on AEW, Chris Jericho was determined to break his losing streak at the Tokyo Dome, as 'Le Champion' came out with his AEW World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and that too exactly one year after The Elite's departure from the promotion.

In what was truly an instant classic between the two veterans of the business, Jericho defeated Tanahashi via his Liontamer submission maneuver, as 'The Ace' tapped out to the reigning AEW World Champion and as noted, the latter will not receive a shot at Jericho's title in the near future, as well.

One year after Tanahashi defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the main event of WK 13, which also lead to Omega joining forces with AEW, 'The Ace' has now lost to the current and first-ever AEW World Champion.