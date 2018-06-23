NJPW News: Chris Jericho talks about the rising popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling

Y2J also claimed that NJPW is breathing down the neck of WWE.

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Winnipegfreepress.com, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho spoke about the rising popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE veteran Chris Jericho shocked the entire world last year at NJPW: Power Struggle, when Y2J made a surprise appearance and challenged then-IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

However, at WK 12, Jericho eventually lost his championship bout to Omega in a brutal No DQ match. But, earlier this month at the Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view, Jericho eventually won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship when he defeated Tetsuya Naito in what was another gruesome match.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with winnipegfreepress.com, Chris Jericho stated that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s popularity is slowly but surely increasing worldwide and the promotion is basically breathing down the neck of WWE.

"It’s a Japanese wrestling company, the top stars are Japanese, but there we were, two foreigners, headlining and main eventing the Tokyo Dome. It would be like two Japanese football teams in the Super Bowl. The fact it’s two guys from Winnipeg is a really huge deal.”

Jericho further added that NJPW is a totally different type of promotion, with a different style and is much more reformed and hard-hitting as well.

“Obviously, you’ll never beat WWE, but to carve out a niche for yourself within the market, you have to do something different, and New Japan is a completely different animal. Yes, it’s still pro wrestling, but it’s a completely different style and much more reformed, more hard-hitting and, in a lot of ways, more fun, depending on what you’re looking for.”

What’s next?

Chris Jericho’s next IWGP IC Title is expected to take place sometime later this year and for his first title challenger, Jericho is likely to defend against Los Ingobernables de Japon member EVIL.

