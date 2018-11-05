NJPW News: Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito announced for Wrestle Kingdom 13

The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla vs. The Leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon

What's the Story?

Following a successful title defence at NJPW Power Struggle, Chris Jericho will return to Japan next year to defend the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Jericho returned to NJPW for the first time in over 20 years to face Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at the Wrestle Kingdom 12.

After losing to Omega, Y2J set his sights on the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and defeated Naito for the title at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall this summer.

The Heart of the Matter

Jericho's reign with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship was the first title he's won outside of WWE since the Attitude Era.

He has held the title for 147 days thus far and will have held the title for over 200 days by the Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Jericho has maintained a heel character throughout his run at NJPW and has made a habit out of attacking his opponents prior to the match, something that lead to his victory against Naito at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall.

Their match at the Tokyo Dome will mark the second appearance for Y2J at the event and tenth appearance for Naito.

The last time Naito competed for the Intercontinental Championship at the Dome was last year at Wrestle Kingdom 11 where he retained the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

What's Next?

Wrestle Kingdom 13 will take place on Friday, January 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. in Tokyo, but will have a much earlier broadcast time for people in the western hemisphere.

Jericho embarrassed Naito in their first bout for the title, so there's a good chance Naito may regain the title next year at the Tokyo Dome.

Regardless of who wins, fans will be in for another fantastic performance from Y2J and the man formerly known as the Stardust Genius.