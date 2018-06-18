NJPW News: Dominion 6.9 becomes the highest-rated show in wrestling history according to the Wrestling Observer

NJPW just might've put on the single-greatest wrestling show in history...

This was a truly epic show, and not just because the main event is now regarded as the best match of all time...

What’s the Story?

With the release of individual star ratings for its matches, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW)’s Dominion 6.9 show has now become the highest-rated show in wrestling history based on the star ratings for all matches on the show.

In case you didn’t know…

Profightdb.com is a website tied to the Wrestling Observer that records many statistics for wrestling shows as they occur. One of the statistics recorded is the star rating of each match. When all matches on a show’s card are determined, these give a weighted star rating (usually out of five) for an individual show.

This is used to tell fans how good the matches on a given show are, and can be useful as a source for wrestling fans to find the best wrestling shows to watch in the future.

Prior to the Dominion show, the wrestling shows with the highest ratings (out of 5) were: NJPW Dominion 6.11 (4.72), NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (4.49), NJPW G1 Climax 25 day 19 (4.41), NJPW G1 Climax 2017 days 1 and 3 (4.29 each), NOAH Destiny and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III (4.22 each) and NOAH Departure 2004 (4.18).

The heart of the matter

Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall featured nine matches, with their individual star ratings listed as follows:

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO & YOH – 3.5/5

David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI – 2.5/5

Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano – 3.75/5

Michael Elgin vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi – 3.5/5

The Young Bucks vs. EVIL & SANADA – 4.5/5

Cody, Hangman Page & Marty Scurll vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger & Rey Mysterio, Jr. – 3.5/5

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay – 4.75/5

Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito – 4.5/5

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada – 7/5

When you add all of these ratings up, it gives Dominion 6.9 a whopping 5.13 star rating, thus making it the highest rated wrestling program of all time, at least according to the Wrestling Observer and its readership.

What’s next

NJPW has multiple shows coming up that are being promoted heavily at this time. There is an upcoming show at the Cow Palace coming up, the 2018 G1 Climax Tournament that will take place later this summer, and the All In special that will feature many wrestlers from both NJPW and ROH.

Dominion 6.9 was an amazing show, top to bottom. While the otherworldly, 7-star rating for Okada/Omega IV obviously skewed the weighted rating for the entire show, Dominion 6.9 still featured several great matches outside the main event itself.

It is a must-see show for anyone that wishes to see some truly phenomenal wrestling, especially since the stories and rivalries can be understood even if you don’t understand Japanese itself.

