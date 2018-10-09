NJPW News: Full match card revealed for Power Struggle

NJPW: Power Struggle promises to be another solid event

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of this week's King of Pro Wrestling show in Tokyo, New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full match card for the upcoming Power Struggle event which takes place in early November.

In case you didn't know...

During this past Monday at NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega made his third consecutive successful title defense in a breathtaking triple threat match against his fellow Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi, and current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and NWA World Heavyweight Champion - Cody Rhodes.

Elsewhere on the show, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho finally made his much anticipated return to Japan when he attacked Los Ingobernables de Japon's Evil ahead of his scheduled match against Zack Sabre Jr.

In the co-main event of the evening, 'Switchblade' Jay White was once again defeated by Hiroshi Tanahashi, as the former CHAOS upstart failed to capture The Ace's IWGP Heavyweight Title contract, but did make a huge statement by aligning himself with The Bullet Club OGs alongside Gedo and Jado.

The heart of the matter

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially confirmed several mouthwatering matches for their upcoming Power Struggle show which takes place on the 3rd of November 2018 in Osaka.

As noted, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, who won the title at Dominion 6.9, will make his first title defense against Evil, whereas, LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito will once again lock horns with Zack Sabre Jr.

Meanwhile, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will challenge for the Never Openweight Championship, as he gets set to go one-on-one with Taichi after pinning him last night at KOPW in a six-man tag team match.

Also, the winner of the 2018 Super Jr. Tag Tournament will also be determined in the main event of Power Struggle.

Below is the full match card for NJPW: Power Struggle 2018

#1 Chris Jericho vs Evil - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

#2 Zack Sabre Jr. vs Tetsuya Naito

#3 Taichi vs Will Ospreay - Never Openweight Championship

#4 Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi)

#5 CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Trent) vs Bullet Club OGs (Jay White and Bad Luck Fale)

#6 Finals of the 2018 Super Jr. Tag Tournament

What's next?

NJPW: Power Struggle will take place on 3 November 2018 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Japan.