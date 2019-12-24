NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi wants shot at AEW World Championship if he beats Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom

Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi will square off at the Tokyo Dome

On January 5th, 2020, two of Pro Wrestling's biggest icons -- Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi -- will finally square off against each other in a showdown set at the Tokyo Dome on night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

In the build-up to the match, Tanahashi spoke with Tokyo Sports and during the interview, 'The Ace of the Universe' stated that he would make his claim for a shot at the AEW World Championship if he beats 'Le Champion' at The Dome.

Hiroshi Tanahashi willing to challenge for the AEW Championship

While speaking to Tokyo Sports recently, Hiroshi Tanahashi referred to All Elite Wrestling as the "forbidden door" and said that a win over the American promotion's current champion Chris Jericho would definitely intrigue the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion to challenge for the AEW World Title.

As of now, there have been no signs of a working relationship between NJPW and AEW. However, two of Pro Wrestling's biggest stars (Jon Moxley and Jericho himself) have been competing under both promotions.

When is Wrestle Kingdom 14?

Wrestle Kingdom 14 is scheduled to take place on both January 4th and 5th and reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will be competing on the second night of the event when he goes head-to-head against 'The Ace' Hiroshi Tanahashi.