NJPW News: Historic title change takes place at Dominion

Will Ospreay vs Dragon Lee was insane!

What's the story?

British wrestling sensation Will Ospreay made history tonight at NJPW: Dominion 6.9 when 'The Aerial Assassin' defeated Dragon Lee to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship for the third time.

In case you didn't know...

Dragon Lee won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at the recently co-produced NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden when he defeated Taiji Ishimori and Bandido in a high-flying Triple Threat Match. In doing so, Dragon Lee became the third Mexican to hold the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship behind former champions Juventud Guerrera and Mistico.

Lee would then mark a successful title defense against former champion Taiji Ishimori and would also enter the Best of the Super Juniors 26, as well. The CMLL sensation would eventually end the BOSJ 26 with 14 points on board, finishing third in his block.

The heart of the matter

Will Ospreay recently made history in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon's, Shingo Takagi in this year's Best of the Super Juniors 26 finals to win mark his second BOSJ win.

Ospreay would eventually go on to challenge Dragon Lee at tonight's Dominion show and after another instant classic between two of the world's best Jr. Heavyweight wrestlers, 'The Aerial Assassin' came out victorious and became a three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion in the process.

Ospreay and Lee would then share a moment of mutual respect between themselves in the ring, as the new champion then declared Bullet Club's Jr. Heavyweight sensation Robbie Eagles as his first title challenger.

2x Best Of The Super Juniors | 3x IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion | pic.twitter.com/fYU8wpfFT7 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 9, 2019

What's next?

Robbie Eagles picked up an all vital win over Will Ospreay at the recently concluded BOSJ 26 tournament and in order to avenge his loss, the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has now challenged 'The Sniper of the Skies' to a singles title match at NJPW's upcoming show in Australia billed as Southern Showdown.