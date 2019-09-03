NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada to defend IWGP Heavyweight Championship at King of Pro Wrestling

Kazuchika Okada will be defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at KOPW

In the aftermath of the inaugural Royal Quest event at the Copper Box in the United Kingdom, New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed another huge singles match between Kazuchika Okada and SANADA for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for this year's King of Pro Wrestling event.

When did Kazuchika Okada win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship?

In early April at the G1 Supercard, Kazuchika Okada won back the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Jay White at the Madison Square Garden, as The Rainmaker became a five-time champion.

Okada would then successfully defend his title against SANADA on the second night of Wrestling Dontaku. Following a successful title defense against Chris Jericho at Dominion 6.9, Okada would enter the G1 Climax 29 Tournament where he was defeated by Sanada in a rematch.

Kazuchika Okada vs SANADA set for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

At NJPW: Royal Quest, Kazuchika Okada marked another successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense when he defeated Minoru Suzuki in an absolutely grueling match to retain his title. Following the match, Okada was challenged by SANADA, who holds a win over The Rainmaker from the G1 Climax 29 (the first time in seven attempts).

Within hours, NJPW confirmed that the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will indeed be at stake when Okada puts his title on the line against the LIJ representative at the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event as The Cold Skull now finds himself on the verge of another shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

When is King of Pro Wrestling?

NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling will be taking place on the 14th of October, 2019 at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The event will be headlined by Okada and Sanada and will be Tokyo's big autumn event.

KOPW will also feature the return of Jon Moxley, who is set to defend the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson in a No DQ match.