NJPW News: Interesting note from NJPW Dominion replay

Chris Jericho stares down at Kazuchika Okada

NJPW Dominion, which to wrestling fans who may not be aware of NJPW's rich history, is arguably the second biggest event of the year behind Wrestle Kingdom. The show was a stellar success and showcased to the wrestling world their is indeed life after The Elite. NJPW World made a very interesting edit to the show that caught the attention of a few wrestling fans.

Chris Jericho wrestled Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship this past . In spite of his efforts, Jericho lost the match to Okada. Things heated up, as Jericho continued to attack Okada after the match only for the champion to be saved by Tanahashi.

Some wrestling fans have noticed something very interesting when they played back NJPW Dominion on NJPW World. Apparently, during Chris Jericho's entrance, his theme song by his own band was dubbed over with some generic heavy metal music. What made this intriguing was the fact that NJPW has the rights and permission from Jericho and his band Fozzy for the theme music.

A fan tweeted this finding to Jericho, to which Jericho replied with the following: This may not be huge news or anything, for obvious reasons, but it's interesting at least from a copyright standpoint.

No idea? They have the rights for it. https://t.co/aZ5J1swZ1t — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 10, 2019

Chris Jericho will be continuing his feud with Okada as it would seem based on the conclusion of their encounter at NJPW Dominion. There is also some bad blood that still remains between Jericho and Tanahashi, as the seeds were implemented to also kick start a feud after Tanahashi made the save Okada.

