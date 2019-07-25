×
NJPW News: Jon Moxley assaults reporters backstage at G1 Climax

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
20   //    25 Jul 2019, 10:12 IST


Moxley
Moxley

What's the story?

Jon Moxley was recently seen backstage at NJPW, going off on a couple of reporters after complaining about the building not having air-conditioners.

Moxley assaulted the reporters while yelling "Who's going to win the G1?"


In case you didn't know...

Days after making his shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley made his way to New Japan Pro Wrestling and defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP United States title. Soon after, it was announced that Moxley will enter this year's G1 Climax tournament. The former WWE Superstar went on to win four consecutive matches in the tournament, with wins over the likes of Taichi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shingo Takagi.

Also read: Jon Moxley set to face former WWE Superstar at indie event


The heart of the matter

NJPW recently uploaded a backstage video from the G1 tournament, showing an exhausted Moxley complaining about the air-conditioning in the building. Moxley then proceeded to assault a couple of reporters and repeatedly asked them who's going to win the tournament.


I know, I'm new to NJPW. but please, can we get some air-conditioning in some of these buildings? It's like a Sun out there. I'm cooking. Who do you think is going to win the G1? Let me interview you [grabs a reporter]. Who do you think should win the G1 sir? Jon Moxley? No, get out of here! You believe it yet?
You think it's a joke.. you think I'm not serious? Believe it, I know it's hard for some to believe, but Jon Moxley is going to win the G1. I don't stand back, I don't let anybody take first place, I take first place from here on out.

What's next?

Moxley seems hell-bent on giving his absolute best to win the G1 Climax. With his performance so far in the tournament, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up winning the whole thing.

Do you think Moxley will win the G1 Climax?

NJPW Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley)
