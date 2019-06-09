×
NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his future plans for the promotion

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
45   //    09 Jun 2019, 15:43 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

At tonight's NJPW: Dominion event, new IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley secured his second win in the promotion when he defeated New Japan Young Lion, Shota Umino.

Following the win, Moxley took the microphone and cut a promo revealing his future plans for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the year, Moxley announced his departure from the WWE after reportedly having several differences with the company's creative team. Moxley eventually turned up in All Elite Wrestling when he shocked the world and made his debut for the promotion at their first-ever show, Double or Nothing.

The following day, Moxley took to Twitter, revealing himself to be Juice Robinson's mysterious stalker and the former WWE Champion challenged the man formerly known as CJ Parker to an IWGP US Title match at the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors 26, making his NJPW debut in the process.

In his first match for the promotion, Moxley claimed the IWGP US Championship off Robinson, marking his first title win following his WWE departure.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's NJPW: Dominion 6.9 show kick-started with another win for new IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley, who made light work of NJ Young Lion, Shota Umino.

Despite a valiant effort from Umino, the Young Lion wasn't able to score a historic win over the former WWE star. Following Moxley's win, the new IWGP US Champion cut a promo stating that he's willing to enter this year's G1 Climax 29 tournament.

The G1 Climax is obviously NJPW's biggest tournament of the year and the winner of the grueling competition will get a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at New Japan's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.

What's next?

This year's G1 Climax tournament will kick-start on the 6th of July in Dallas, Texas and new IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley has a solid chance of appearing on the show.

The likes of Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Kota Ibushi have all been confirmed for the show in Dallas as well. As for Moxley, he now has the opportunity to become a dual champion at next year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event.

