NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada reacts to his second match with Kenny Omega

Okada says that Omega took him past his limit.

by Riju Dasgupta News 13 Jun 2017, 17:40 IST

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Okada commented on his recent battle with Omega

What’s the story?

IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada defended his coveted title at the NJPW Dominion show recently against Kenny Omega, and the result was a classic, which some believe even outshone their first legendary encounter. Okada spoke after the match to NJPW about this magnum opus and mentioned how surprised he was that even though Omega took Okada to his limits, he could not be beaten. He went on to mention the primary difference between the Omega of old and the one who faced him in Dominion 2017.

In case you didn't know...

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega first met at Wrestle Kingdom 11, where the two men put on the first ever 6-star rated match in history (according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter). The champion triumphed over the leader of the Bullet Club, in that explosive meeting.

The two men met again at NJPW Dominion 2017 in Osaka and put on a match that will be the talk of the wrestling world for many days. While the match ended in a draw, it was qualitatively one of the best encounters in New Japan and maybe even professional wrestling history.

The heart of the matter

At the conclusion of this epic clash, a tired and surprised Okada expressed his shock at the events that transpired:

‘It’s all too much. I never thought I'd have an opponent that took me to the 60-minute mark, let alone beyond that and not be beaten. He took me to my limits, past them. It was a real surprise.’

Okada added that he was sore, weak and his hand felt numb. As the match went on, he also became spaghetti legged, and could not stand. He added that it was his first 60-minute match, and can't conclusively say if he would have beaten Omega, had the match gone for 70 minutes. He mentioned the primary difference between the Omega of old and the one at present...the hunger and drive for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship belt. Okada indicated that the title made him quite a formidable opponent.

Also read: 5 WWE matches that could rival Okada vs. Omega 2

What’s next?

Kazuchika Okada is all set to face Cody at the G1 Special at Long Beach, California, where he will be defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against the former WWE superstar, miles away from home.

Author's take

It's a blessing to be a wrestling journalist at a time when Okada and Omega are constantly creating such art. Their clashes have been picture perfect and make us appreciate our jobs to the fullest.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com