WWE/NJPW News: Matt Hardy have a message for NJPW and RAW Tag Team Champions

Could Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero be on their way to Japan or is Monday Night RAW next?

Jeff Hardy (L) and Matt Hardy (R) are the current ROH tag-team champions

What’s the story?

After recently defeating the Young Bucks to claim the ROH (Ring Of Honor) tag team titles, Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero are gunning for the NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) and its IWGP tag team titles.

Here’s Broken Matt Hardy’s ominous tweet directed toward current IWGP tag team champs ‘Tencozy’ (the team of Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima)

The Broken brother even had a message for the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is the exchange between Matt Hardy and Karl Anderson:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.



We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

After a contract dispute with TNA management, the Hardy family parted ways with Impact Wrestling, and although a potential WWE-return is still on the horizon, Broken Matt, Brother Nero, King Maxel and Reby Sky are making waves on the independent circuit as we speak.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy is a former WCW, WWE and TNA tag-team champion, having won the TNA Heavyweight title twice as well as several titles in the WWE during the Attitude era including the Hardcore championship, European championship, Cruiserweight title as well as the United States championship.

Also read: 5 possible opponents for Matt Hardy upon his return to WWE

The Hardy Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag-team duos of all time in professional wrestling.

The Heart of the matter:

After defeating The Young Bucks on March 4th for the ROH belts, the reigning ROH champs aren’t looking to rest on their laurels but are instead targeting ‘Tencozy’ in a bid to dethrone the Japanese duo for the IWGP tag-team straps.

In case you’re not familiar with Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima, here’s a glimpse of Tencozy in action:

While the Hardy family’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling led to speculation about them signing with the WWE, the tight-knit family seems to be sticking to the smaller pro-wresting promotions, albeit temporarily.

And with Matt’s ‘Broken’ gimmick being an absolute hit amongst the casual as well as hardcore pro-wrestling fans alike, it’s safe to say that regardless of what organisation they perform for, the fans would definitely tune in for King Maxel and his family.

What’s next?

Having just won the ROH straps, the Hardy brothers are already looking to expand the Kingdom helmed by King Maxel, by setting their sights on NJPW and the promotion’s IWGP tag-team belts in particular. Furthermore, with Broken Matt issuing a warning to the reigning RAW tag-team champs as well, all bets are off. Be it NJPW or WWE, Swanton bombs galore!

Sportskeeda’s take:

Let’s face it, pro-wrestling storylines as of late have been lacking the spark and the sheer madness that the gimmicks of the Attitude era possessed in abundance. When you consider the dearth of intriguing storylines and interesting segments, Matt Hardy’s Broken gimmick is one of the best things to have happened in the pro-wrestling business as of late.

Besides, who doesn’t want to witness the Broken Brilliance of Matt Hardy alongside Brother Nero and the rest of the family inside the WWE ring. Regardless of what banner they perform under, when it comes to the Broken Hardys, I for one would most definitely be tuning in! All Hail King Maxel!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com