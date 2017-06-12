NJPW News: Dave Meltzer reveals which Okada-Omega match was ‘better’

Controversial opinions galore from Dave Meltzer.

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have given their official thoughts on the rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega at NJPW Dominion. The two superstars were attempting to top their phenomenal ‘six-star’ effort from Wrestle Kingdom 11 back in January.

In case you didn’t know...

The rating system given by Dave Meltzer when it comes to professional wrestling has been heavily criticised over the years, with the match between these two men at WK11 gaining a lot of attention. The reason for this was because Big Dave decided to award the two men six stars, which is fairly unheard of considering five is usually the maximum.

The heart of the matter

During the above clip, Alvarez and Meltzer both state that they believe the second encounter between Okada and Omega was the more impressive out of the two. Alvarez had a few criticisms, but for the most part, they felt as if it surpassed its predecessor. They believe that Omega would be the favourite if the two were to end up having a third match.

What’s next?

While a trilogy between Omega and Okada is almost inevitable, it appears that Cody Rhodes has stumbled into the title picture. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will receive an opportunity to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the G-1 Special in July.

Author’s take

We tend to agree with Meltzer and Alvarez, with the ending of the match, in particular, taking it above the original in our opinion. It’ll be interesting to see how they book the two men going forward, as Kenny felt like more of a babyface while being carried away from the ring by The Young Bucks.

