NJPW News: Official line-up for Super Jr. Tag League revealed; Bullet Club duo and former WWE star confirmed

The current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champions will be competing in this year's tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially confirmed the eight teams which will compete in this year's Super Junior Tag League. Current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori are one of the eight teams in this year's tournament. The newly formed Bullet Club duo are set to take part in their inaugural tournament.

What is NJPW: Super Jr. Tag League?

NJPW's Super Jr. Tag League (formerly known as Super Jr. Tag Tournament) features eight of New Japan's Jr. Heavyweight tag teams in a single block. Over the course of the tournament, the eight teams will face off against each other, with the top two teams advancing to the final.

The final of the Super Jr. Tag League generally takes place at NJPW: Power Struggle and the inaugural tournament was won by Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh). Former winners also include the likes of Roppongi Vice, reDragon, The Young Bucks, and the duo of Matt Sydal & Ricochet.

NJPW: Super Jr. Tag League 2019

The eight Jr. Heavyweight tag teams for NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2019 have been confirmed. As always, each team will earn a total of 2 points for a victory and 1 point for a draw. The final of the tournament will take place at Power Struggle on 3rd November. Here are the 8 teams confirmed to take part in this year's NJPW: Super Jr. Tag League:

Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

Birds of Prey (Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay)

Titan & Volador Jr.

Roppongi 3K (Yoh & Sho)

Suzuki Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi

Tiger Mask IV & Yuya Uemura

TJP & Clark Connors

The 2019 Super Jr. Tag League kicks off on the 16th of October and the league matches will conclude on the 1st of November.

