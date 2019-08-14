NJPW News: Royal Quest's lineup announced

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 50 // 14 Aug 2019, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Royal Quest

What's the Story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the full lineup for their next entitled event Royal Quest, which will take place on August 31 in Copper Box Arena, London.

In Case You Didn't Know...

NJPW Royal Quest is the first co-non-promoted event produced by the promotion in the United Kingdom. The event was announced during the celebrations of the Wrestle Kingdom 13 as part of the calendar of marquee events for the year. The event officially received its name 'NJPW Royal Quest' on February 14.

The Heart of the Matter...

The full lineup for the show is as follows:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Road to Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Winners

SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White & Chase Owens

Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Advertisement

Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi vs. Hikuleo & Yujiro Takahashi

Ren Narita, Shota Umino, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO, YOH, & Rocky Romero

It is worth noting that the IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will be absent from the show as he is scheduled to appear in a match against Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on the same day in Chicago, Illinois.

Also Read: The Young Bucks announce tournament for inaugural AEW Tag Team Championship

What's Next?

The card looks stacked with many dream matches announced especially the IWGP Heavyweight Championship where Minoru Suzuki defeated Kazuchika Okada in a tag team match in the G1 Climax finals to earn the opportunity.

August 31 is filled with wrestling shows. Apart from NJPW Royal Quest and AEW All Out, NXT UK TakeOver is also scheduled to take place in Cardiff.