NJPW News: Royal Quest's lineup announced
What's the Story?
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the full lineup for their next entitled event Royal Quest, which will take place on August 31 in Copper Box Arena, London.
In Case You Didn't Know...
NJPW Royal Quest is the first co-non-promoted event produced by the promotion in the United Kingdom. The event was announced during the celebrations of the Wrestle Kingdom 13 as part of the calendar of marquee events for the year. The event officially received its name 'NJPW Royal Quest' on February 14.
The Heart of the Matter...
The full lineup for the show is as follows:
IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA
IWGP Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Road to Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Winners
SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White & Chase Owens
Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori
Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi vs. Hikuleo & Yujiro Takahashi
Ren Narita, Shota Umino, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO, YOH, & Rocky Romero
It is worth noting that the IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will be absent from the show as he is scheduled to appear in a match against Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on the same day in Chicago, Illinois.
What's Next?
The card looks stacked with many dream matches announced especially the IWGP Heavyweight Championship where Minoru Suzuki defeated Kazuchika Okada in a tag team match in the G1 Climax finals to earn the opportunity.
August 31 is filled with wrestling shows. Apart from NJPW Royal Quest and AEW All Out, NXT UK TakeOver is also scheduled to take place in Cardiff.