NJPW News: Tama Tonga looking to recruit new Bullet Club members from all around the globe

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga

What's the story?

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bullet Club's Tama Tonga stated that the newly formed Firing Squad faction is apparently looking to recruit new members from all around the globe and are looking for the very best in the Pro Wrestling industry.

In case you didn't know...

After initially forming The Firing Squad at The G1 Specials in San Francisco, former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, alongside his fellow Bullet Club Firing Squad members have made it to the news for all the controversial reasons, thanks to their recently developed notorious behaviour in NJPW.

Throughout the entirety of the recently concluded G1 Climax Tournament, The Bullet Club's Firing Squad developed a very notorious reputation, all thanks to their regular interference in almost every single match in this year's G1 Climax.

The trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale constantly made their presence felt in high stakes matches and caused an issue with almost every single member of the NJPW roster.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Sports Illustrated, Tama Tonga claimed that The Firing Squad is apparently the only version of The Bullet Club and the likes of Tama, Bad Luck Fale, and Tanga Loa are fighting for it. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"There is only one Bullet Club, and we're fighting for it. This ignited in San Fran, and we're at war for Bullet Club. This is where we're at, it's the North vs. the South fighting for the United States."

Tama, in addition, also noted that there are currently two sides in this on-going Bullet Club war which is being held between the ROH side and the New Japan side. The Ring of Honor version, which is known as The Bullet Club Elite, consists of The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Cody Rhodes, who are all currently not signed with NJPW- as per pointed out by Tama.

"You have their side—the ROH side—against the Japan side of me, [Bad Luck] Fale, and [Tanga] Loa. Bullet Club was born in New Japan, but the Young Bucks ain't signed in New Japan. Cody ain't signed in New Japan. Adam Page and Marty Scurll ain't signed with New Japan. From my understanding, a lot of them are becoming free agents at the end of this year. So, let's see, who really is Bullet Club?"

In order to win this on-going BC Civil War, Tama is certainly clear of the fact that he is indeed going to be needing some new blood in the Bullet Club and is apparently also looking forward to recruiting new members from all around the globe. One of the rather prominent and talked about members is former WWE superstar Neville, who Tama apparently is a huge fan of as well.

"I know Neville and I've followed his work. He's a phenomenal worker and he's been here in New Japan before, I watched him in the Super Juniors in 2012. I love his work."

What's next?

Tama Tonga alongside his brother Tanga Loa will be challenging for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at the upcoming NJPW show of the United States, billed as Fighting Spirit Unleashed.