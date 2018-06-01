NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito responds to Chris Jericho's recent heated and menacing promo

Will Jericho respond?

Tetsuya Naito

What's the story?

While recently speaking with NJPW, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito was asked about his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s recent heated promo on Naito and the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon subsequently had the perfect response to Y2J.

In case you didn’t know…

On the fourth day of NJPW’s on-going Best of Super Juniors Tournament, ‘The Alpha’ Chris Jericho once again made his presence felt in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he made a special appearance via satellite and cut a menacing promo on his upcoming opponent Tetsuya Naito.

While addressing Naito and the rest of the NJPW audience, Jericho claimed that come Dominion 6.9, Y2J is eventually going to take away the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Naito and add it to his list of achievements and in doing so, Jericho is also going to become a 10-time Intercontinental Champion in overall.

The heart of the matter

During his special interview with NJPW, Tetsuya Naito casually decided to throw in some harsh words towards his forthcoming opponent in Chris Jericho, as he decided to take a trip down memory lane and recalled Jericho’s 1997 Best of Super Juniors run when the former six-time WWE World Champion was initially eliminated from the tournament and wasn’t anywhere near the main event scene as well.

Additionally, Naito then noted that Jericho had failed to grow an impression on ‘The Ungovernable’ and also seemingly failed to impress the current IWGP IC Champion.

“Nothing really. I know that he was in Best of the Super Juniors before. He was in the ring on June 5, 1997, in Budokan on the day I decided to become a pro wrestler. But unfortunately, he wasn’t main-eventing, he was knocked out of the tournament already. So, he failed to make any kind of impression on me.”

What’s next?

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito will square off later this month for the first time in an NJPW ring at Dominion 6.9 at the Osaka-jo Hall, with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Are you looking forward to their match? Do comment!

