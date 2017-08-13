NJPW News: The Young Bucks discuss CM Punk's potential return to professional wrestling

Here's The Young Bucks' honest take on CM Punk potentially returning to the wrasslin' business.

The Young Bucks have spoken previously spoken about CM Punk's return to wrestling (Image Courtesy: prowrestlingtees)

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Ask The Elite, The Young Bucks recently spoke about CM Punk potentially returning to the sport of professional wrestling.

Also Read: ROH News: Young Bucks invite CM Punk to join Bullet Club, again?

The Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, opined that Punk is, in fact, one of the last guys in the professional wrestling industry who can return and make a true impact in the business.

In case you didn’t know…

The Young Bucks are widely regarded as one of the best Tag Team performers in pro-wrestling today.

On the other hand, CM Punk is a former WWE Champion, who quit the company as well as the sport on bad terms, accusing the WWE of mistreating him, causing mental and physical abuse.

The heart of the matter

It’s a well-known fact that Punk, who has repeatedly stated his displeasure with the WWE, has time and again reiterated his disinterest in returning to pro-wrestling.

Nevertheless, The Young Bucks commented on Punk potentially making a comeback to the sport, by stating, “He's like one of the last guys I think could come back and make a true impact in wrestling."

What’s next?

As of this time, CM Punk is signed to the UFC -- the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion -- and has no immediate plans of returning to professional wrestling.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks presently perform in NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) and ROH (Ring Of Honor).

Author’s take

The Young Bucks, much like CM Punk, have carved their own niche in the professional wrestling industry. In my opinion, the Bucks are spot-on in their analysis of Punk making a huge impact, should "The Voice of the Voiceless" make up his mind to strap the wrestling boots one more time.

Nevertheless, for now, Punk remains a UFC rookie, but as the saying goes - never say never in professional wrestling.

Do you think Punk will make a return to the world of pro-wrestling? Sound off in the comments below!