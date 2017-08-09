ROH News: Young Bucks invite CM Punk to join Bullet Club, again?

Matt Jackson just sent a very interesting tweet to CM Punk.

The Young Bucks currently wrestler in ROH and NJPW (Image Courtesy: four3four)

What’s the story?

The Young Bucks are no strangers to causing a stir on social media and have done so again with a recent tweet. They tweeted out a picture of a Bullet Club logo that has the Chicago flag design on it and tagged former WWE Champion CM Punk in it.

This image has sent Wrestling Twitter into meltdown since it was posted

In case you didn't know...

This isn’t the first time that CM Punk has been invited to join Bullet Club, in fact, just last month Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks tagged Punk in a tweet that featured a picture of the infamous wrestling stable.

It’s no secret that CM Punk is a fan of Matt and Nick Jackson and has been known to praise their work despite not having much to do with professional wrestling nowadays.

The heart of the matter

Although this tweet has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy, with many salivating at the prospect of CM Punk not only returning to pro-wrestling but also joining the Bullet Club, the aforementioned picture has a far less exciting origin.

OneHourTees originally released the picture to promote a special edition of the Bullet Club shirt that will be exclusively sold in their brand new Chicago store, which opens in October.

Predictably, this piqued the interest of a number of fans who immediately thought of CM Punk, who has almost become synonymous with his hometown of Chicago.

What’s next?

It’s very unlikely that this exchange between CM Punk and Bullet Club will lead anywhere and is just the latest in a long line of examples of the Young Bucks ‘working the fans’.

As for Punk, he still seems focused on his MMA career, although he is still yet to return to the sport since his devastating debut loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of last year.

Author’s Take

With Punk's MMA career looking dead in the water at this current time, a return to professional wrestling does seem more likely than it did a few years ago.

While it is still far from a certainty that he will ever step in a wrestling ring again, if it was to happen, it would be somewhere other than the WWE.

Stranger things have happened but there is still bad blood between the two parties and Punk may prefer to work for Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling. If this does transpire, then maybe we will indeed see CM Punk donning a Bullet Club t-shirt in the future.