NJPW News: CM Punk invited to join the Bullet Club

The offer is on the table... will Punk accept?

Could CM Punk be the next big member of The Bullet Club?

What’s the story?

Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks and The Bullet Club reached out to former wrestler CM Punk on Twitter and seemingly offered him a chance to join the group.

In case you didn’t know...

The Bullet Club was founded by Finn Bálor and Bad Luke Fale and has managed to become one of the most popular groups in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the professional wrestling world. There are currently 11 members of The group including The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega.

Punk left the world of professional wrestling back in 2014 and ended his decade-long career in the WWE. He left the company citing illness and dissatisfaction and would eventually sign with the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Punk doesn’t talk much about wrestling on social media or during interviews, but he has kept in touch with a lot of the friends and wrestlers he befriended during his career including The Young Bucks.

Despite not showing much interest in professional wrestling, Punk did seem open to working in NJPW when interviewed by Sports Illustrated.

A long time ago I stopped saying “never”, but that’s a loaded question. I don’t know the answer. No matter what I say, it’s going to take on a life of its own.

He recently posted a photo to commemorate the famous pipe bomb promo that he did on WWE, on his Instagram.

What’s next?

Though he has not fought since his 2016 MMA bout, Punk insists that he is committed to competing in MMA and is even willing to leave UFC for another promotion to pursue his new career.

If Punk decides to return to wrestling, it will more than likely have to be when his contract with UFC comes to an end.

Author’s take

Punk mentioned wrestling in NJPW in his shoot promo in 2011, so he may have been interested in wrestling for the promotion before deciding to re-sign. He will more than likely not accept the offer, but imagine the impact he would make in NJPW if he did.