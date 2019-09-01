NJPW Royal Quest Results: Kazuchika Okada retains, former WWE star wins his first championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 99 // 01 Sep 2019, 05:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Royal Quest was another historic night of wrestling for NJPW featuring Kazuchika Okada in the main event

August 31, 2019 marked New Japan Pro Wrestling's first-ever Royal Quest show in the United Kingdom, as the Japanese promotion made their way over to the Copper Box with the biggest of names from their current day roster.

The show featured a main event between Kazuchika Okada, who defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki in the final match of the night. Whereas, other title matches included Zack Sabre Jr. defending the British Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. And, Tomohiro Ishii also put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against KENTA.

The IWGP Tag Team Championships were also defended on the night as the Guerillas of Destiny put their straps on the line against one of Independent Circuit's best tag teams in the form of Aussie Open.

Other New Japan stars such as Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Robbie Eagles were also on show for the night, as they competed in numerous multi-man matches. With that being said, let's just dive straight into the Royal Quest results.

#1 Roppongi 3K (SHO, YOH, and Rocky Romero) vs Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita

The first match of the night featured some of the best young prospects in New Japan today, as the two teams were lead by their respective coaches. As expected, the two teams had a brilliant match with the New Japan young lions putting on a brilliant show.

There were some solid exchanges involving Moxley's protege Shota Umino, who teamed up pretty well with Narita to take out SHO and YOH temporarily from the match.

Advertisement

Romero and Taguchi also had some amazing exchanges throughout the match before YOH eventually got the pinfall win for his team, as Roppongi 3K started off the night with an impressive win.

Result: Roppongi 3K (SHO, YOH, and Rocky Romero) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita

1 / 4 NEXT