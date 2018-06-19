NJPW Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho's potential NJPW return date revealed

A rumoured return of 'The Alpha' to NJPW action.

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

During the recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a potential return date to New Japan Pro Wrestling for IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho was seemingly discussed by respected Pro Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this month at NJPW’s Dominion 6.9 event, former nine time WWE Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho became an overall 10 time IC Champion when he won the IWGP Intercontinental title for the very first time in his career, from now former Champion Tetsuya Naito

The heart of the matter

As per Dave Meltzer’s belief, he apparently thinks that based on Chris Jericho’s current schedule, the earliest possible return date for him to NJPW would be later in October at NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling show.

Additionally, Meltzer also stated the Jericho working at the Tokyo Dome definitely seems like a very obvious move, given the fact how popular Y2J has been in Japan since his return to NJPW in late 2017.

However, with Jericho currently slated to work at NJPW: KOPW in October, it would apparently also mean that the IWGP IC title will simultaneously be on the shelf for almost seven months, and the idea of Jericho vs EVIL at the Tokyo Dome for the IWGP Intercontinental title also doesn’t seem to make enough sense.

On the other hand, a rematch between Jericho and Naito at The Dome certainly does make a lot of sense, but that would also technically eliminate Naito’s chances of winning the 2018 G1 Climax.

However, as per Meltzer, another potential way of booking a rematch between Jericho and Naito would be to have the latter defend the G1 briefcase at KOPW, with Y2J subsequently interfering in the match and costing Naito the win and the G1 briefcase as well.

This could seemingly set up an IWGP IC title rematch between Jericho and Naito somewhere down the line in NJPW.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is currently focusing on his upcoming Cruise of Jericho and his forthcoming dates with his rock band Fozzy. But the fans can definitely expect ‘The Alpha’ to pop-up here and there in NJPW, and eventually challenge another big-time superstar to yet another marquee match.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho on NJPW sooner rather than later? Have your say in the comments.