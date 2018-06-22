Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega 2 almost happened in Winnipeg

The reason why we didn't get Alpha vs Omega 2

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News 22 Jun 2018, 00:35 IST

Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega brought the house down at Wrestle Kingdom
What's the story?

Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom in January 2018 was one of the most hyped matches I remember in quite some time.

The pair had a heated rivalry in the build-up, much remained unknown about Jericho's NJPW relationship following being a WWE guy all his life and Omega was fresh off of several 'all-time great' matches with Kazuchika Okada.

However, Dave Meltzer has revealed that we almost got a sequel.

In case you didn't know...

Currently, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are New Japan Pro Wrestling's two main Champions with Omega being the one to finally dethrone the almost unstoppable and record-breaking Okada to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title and Jericho triumphing over popular upstart Naito to become IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

Much has been made about how two Canadians, both from Winnipeg now sit atop Japan's biggest wrestling promotion

The heart of the matter

And it seemed that we almost had a rematch between Jericho and Omega set in the very place of both of their births when prominent Winnipeg based wrestling promoter Tony Condello wanted to bring the two together for a huge bout, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter

When Chris Jericho was talking about offers he had been getting, last year, as the Jericho vs. Kenny Omega Tokyo Dome build was going strong, Tony Condello, the veteran Winnipeg promoter, came to Omega and told him he had $100,000 in backing to run a rematch between the two in Winnipeg. But Condello went to Jericho and asked how much it would cost to get the match, and Jericho said $250,000, so that was the end of the discussion

What's next?

It doesn't seem like Jericho or Omega's paths are going to cross anytime soon as New Japan Pro Wrestling gears up to present the next two challengers for each of their respective title belts.

Although, what a match it would be to have the two top NJPW champions face each other in Winnipeg, where it all began for both of them.

Is Alpha vs Omega 2 something you guys would want to see? Sound off in the comments section below!

