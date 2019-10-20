NJPW Rumors: Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Chris Jericho

Currently, under contract with All Elite Wrestling, both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have built quite a reputation in Japan over the past few months through their recent work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

With NJPW set to host the biggest Wrestle Kingdom event ever in 2020, it has now been reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both Jericho and Moxley are expected to make an appearance at the event.

Chris Jericho's last match in NJPW

Chris Jericho's run with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been relatively quiet this year compared to his run with the promotion in 2018. At the start of the year, Jericho unsuccessfully defended the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 inside the Tokyo Dome.

Following his defeat to Naito, The Painmaker laid out a challenge to current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9 in the Osaka-jo Hall but was eventually defeated by the latter as he retained his title. After the match, Jericho attacked Okada once again and it eventually led to Hiroshi Tanahashi making the save for The Rainmaker.

Jon Moxley's debut and run with New Japan

Having made his NJPW debut at this year's Best of Super Juniors 2019 finale, Jon Moxley won the IWGP US Championship from Juice Robinson and then had a successful run in the G1 Climax beating the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and even Taichi.

However, prior to Moxley's first title defense against Juice Robinson at the recently concluded King of Pro Wrestling event, The Death Rider had to vacate the title due to him being unable to make it to Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Moxley and Jericho reportedly set to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 14

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are set to compete at next year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, as the current belief is that the current AEW World Champion is likely to have a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the show.

On the other hand, however, it is still not known what's next in store for Jon Moxley and which opponent awaits him at Wrestle Kingdom 14. With Lance Archer winning the IWGP US Championship, Moxley could make a possible case for a shot at the title he never lost in the first place.