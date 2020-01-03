NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day One (4th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Wrestle Kingdom 14

Wrestle Kingdom 14

The biggest pro-wrestling event from the East takes place this Saturday and Sunday in the form of Wrestle Kingdom 14. For the first time since its inception, New Japan Pro Wrestling's grand pay-per-view will be held over two days this year and will be loaded with blockbuster matchups.

The first day of Wrestle Kingdom 14 will feature Kazuchika Okada defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against the winner of G1 Climax 2019, Kota Ibushi. The match will be nothing short of a hard-hitting contest and it will be interesting to see whether Ibushi finally gets to hold the ultimate prize of NJPW or not. The other main event of the night will have Tetsuya Naito challenge Jay White for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The four competitors will have little time to rest as they will be wrestling on the second day as well; the winners will battle to unify the titles while the other two will fight it out in a grudge match.

Jon Moxley will also make his in-ring return for the promotion at Wrestle Kingdom 14 as he attempts to win back the IWGP United States Championship from Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. As only knockout or submission count under this special stipulation, the title bout will be a brutal affair, to say the least.

Hiromu Takahashi and Will Ospreay will once again lock horns at the pay-per-view when they collide for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Although they share mutual respect, the two will not hesitate to tear each other apart in order to win the match.

Apart from these four clashes, Wrestle Kingdom 14 is set to offer much more interesting matches on the first day of the event.

Simply put, if you love wrestling, then this will be an event you cannot afford to miss!

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Live location, date and start time

Venue: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Day and Date: Saturday, January 4, 2020

Start Time: 3 AM ET (US), 8 AM (UK), 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be not be broadcasted live in the USA or in the United Kingdom. However, the pro-wrestling fans can watch the show directly at NJPW World or FITE.tv

How, when and where to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in India

Fans in India will also have to subscribe to NJPW World or FITE to catch up with NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.

