NJPW/WWE News: Bullet Club member pays tribute to Kenny Omega and AJ Styles during a match

Kenny Omega (left) with AJ Styles (right)

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently aired the finals of the Super J-Cup 2019 featuring El Phantasmo and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Dragon Lee. As expected, the duo had a fantastic match and as seen midway through the contest, Bullet Club's ElP paid homage to former faction leader Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega's history with the Bullet Club

In 2014, Kenny Omega officially signed with NJPW and the following month, the former DDT Junior Heavyweight star was unveiled as the newest member of the Bullet Club, replacing Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) as the group's lead Jr. Heavyweight star.

As a Jr. Heavyweight, Omega won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions for the Bullet Club and at the 2016 New Year's Dash event, Omega along with the rest of the Bullet Club turned on AJ Styles, as Omega took over the leadership reign from The Phenomenal One.

With Omega transitioning to the heavyweight division, The Best Bout Machine became the first gaijin to win the G1 Climax Tournament and at Dominion 6.9 in 2018, he defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

After a dissension within the Bullet Club that initially started between Omega and Cody, members of The Elite distanced themselves from The BC and following Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega and co. departed from NJPW.

El Phantasmo pays homage to Kenny Omega

Current RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion and one half of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, El Phantasmo recently added another major accomplishment to his list of accolades as the Canadian star won the Super J-Cup 2019 by defeating Dragon Lee in a thrilling final.

On his way to victory in the finals, ELP first paid homage to AJ Styles by hitting the Styles Clash (something that he's been doing for a while now) on Lee and then took a page out of Omega's book as he hit the V-Trigger on the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

What's next for ELP?

ELP will be challenging Will Ospreay for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event.