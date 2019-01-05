NJPW/WWE News: Chris Jericho provides update on his future in Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Despite having lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13, veteran Chris Jericho has made it clear that he will be sticking with New Japan Pro Wrestling for the time being, as he revealed his future plans for the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito competed in a highly awaited No Disqualification rematch from last year's Dominion pay-per-view. Jericho, having won the IC Title from Naito at Dominion, came into this match fresh off a title defense against Evil.

Naito, meanwhile, was on course to become a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion and eventually did so when he defeated Y2J is a spectacular fashion to win back the IWGP IC Title once again.

The heart of the matter

Following Chris Jericho's loss to Tetsuya Naito, several fans around the globe have been wondering what's next for the former six-time WWE World Champion. Rumors have circulated the internet suggesting that Jericho might eventually join forces with Cody and The Young Bucks and help them in running their newly formed All Elite Wrestling promotion.

However, as per Jericho himself, the former IWGP IC Champion claimed that he isn't leaving NJPW anytime soon, as some fans would think and rather shifted his focus towards the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, who defeated Kenny Omega to become the new champion in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13. (H/T: Yahoo! Japan)

“I just lost the belt I took from Naito in June last year. It is a big mistake if you think that the time with me and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be over.” Jericho expressed. “I’ve kept the Intercontinental belt for the longest in 2018. So let me tell you, I want to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight belt, unreasonable or not.”

What's next?

Chris Jericho's return to NJPW is still uncertain, however, you never know when Y2J might pop up next. A match against Tanahashi will definitely be more than amazing and we are certainly ready for more Chris Jericho in NJPW.

