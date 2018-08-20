Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW/WWE News: NJPW superstars call out NXT fans for tweeting at them during NXT TakeOver events

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.34K   //    20 Aug 2018, 03:04 IST

The Young Bucks (right), Kenny Omega (middle) with current NXT star Adam Cole (far left)
The Young Bucks (right), Kenny Omega (middle) with current NXT star Adam Cole (far left)

What's the story?

Having been somewhat previously linked with a move to the WWE in the past, New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay took it to their official Twitter handles last night and weighed in their take on NXT fans constantly tweeting them during a TakeOver event.

In case you didn't know...

Last night's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV show was yet another major success in NXT's TakeOver chronology, thanks to outstanding in-ring performances from some of NXT's absolute best wrestlers from the current roster.

The show was main-evented by Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano who wrestled each other to a third consecutive match, however, on this occasion, the stakes were a lot higher as the NXT Championship was on the line in a Last Man Standing Match.

Elsewhere, Ricochet captured the NXT North American Championship off Adam Cole and Kairi Sane became the new NXT Women's Champion, as well.

The heart of the matter

There is definitely no surprise to the fact that current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega-- who quite possibly is the hottest Pro Wrestler on the planet today-- has been on the WWE's radar for quite some time now. Omega's fellow NJPW colleague Will Ospreay, who is a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, is also one British finest superstars' today.

As noted on social media, Omega and Ospreay posted on Twitter last night, after the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, claiming that several NXT fans seemingly keep tweeting both men during any sort of NXT TakeOver events.

Omega, in addition, noted that he hopes the absolute best for the NXT superstars and also claimed that he is not an enemy of the WWE, but instead likes to label himself as another guy who is doing his best somewhere else.


What's next?

Kenny Omega is currently slated to make his second IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming NJPW: Destruction event. Whereas, Ospreay and The Young Bucks also continue to work for the promotion on a regular basis as well.

WWE NXT The Young Bucks Kenny Omega Will Ospreay
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
