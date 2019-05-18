NJPW/WWE News: Top NJPW star reveals whether he wants to sign with WWE or not

Looks like this top NJPW star isn't willing to leave for the WWE anytime soon

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Catch World, New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation Will Ospreay opened up about him possibly signing with WWE or even jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Will Ospreay initially started out in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2016 when he was announced as the newest member of CHAOS and joined the stable as the group's Jr. Heavyweight representative.

Since then Ospreay has evolved himself from a Junior to Heavyweight and also won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions and also recently won the NEVER Openweight Championship as well.

Other than his work with NJPW, Ospreay also competed with Ring of Honor and PROGRESS Wrestling and has been a vital part of the British Wrestling scene as well. In 2018, Ospreay also started his own wrestling promotion by the name of Frontline Wrestling, a promotion which follows British Puroresu style.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Catch World, Will Ospreay stated that there are very fewer chances of him signing with AEW and by the looks of it, he will not be joining his girlfriend Bea Priestly in the all-new promotion inaugurated by Tony Khan and The Elite.

However, Ospreay is rather willing to work with AEW if they somehow get into business with NJPW. (H/T: The Ring Report)

“Probably not. Unless, if NJPW does a little business deal with them. I hope they do, I really do. I’d love to do some work with AEW. But as far as ‘Would I sign a contract with AEW?’. Absolutely not”.

Despite being open to working with AEW in one way or another, Ospreay has completely shut the door on a run with the WWE, claiming that working for WWE is something that is not meant for him.

“I don’t want to work for WWE, it’s not for me. It’s just not for me. I love New Japan. I love everything about Japanese wrestling.”

What's next?

Will Ospreay is currently competing in the on-going Best of Super Juniors Tournament where he currently stands at a record of 2-0 with 4 points on the board.