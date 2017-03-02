NJPW/Impact Wrestling News: Matt Hardy teases NJPW Debut

The Hardys have hinted at their next destination.

02 Mar 2017

The Hardys are currently the hottest free agents

What’s the story?

Since the Hardys announced their departure from Impact Wrestling, there have been many rumours of their next destination. Numerous reports speculated that the Extreme brothers will return to the WWE and could also participate in the upcoming Wrestlemania.

However, recently on his Twitter handle, “Broken” Matt Hardy teased an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling:

Did someone say MAGIC?



Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan.



We'll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Hardy announced his departure from TNA this week after his and Jeff’s contract expired:

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

After reinventing himself and introducing the “Broken” gimmick to the audience, Matt Hardy became an integral part of TNA Wrestling. Along with his brother Jeff, Hardy is the current TNA World Tag Team Champion in his second reign.

There are rumours that the Hardys chose not to renew their deals because their lawyers were treated imprudently by Impact Wrestling’s management. Since then many reports have surfaced online about Hardys returning to WWE.

The heart of the matter

Nobody saw this announcement coming as the Hardys have never performed in an NJPW ring. The current TNA tag champs have repeatedly stated that they desire creative control in whichever company they perform. This could be one of the reasons why TNA didn’t push to secure the services of the Broken brothers.

Amidst the reports of Hardys returning to WWE, Matt had warned that no matter how much ever fans reason and speculate, they won’t be able to predict their next move:

The future shall be EXHILARATING.



When you think you know all the answers, #HouseHardy will change the questions.



We are MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/QSVaHZbatK — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

What’s next?

In his tweet, Hardy has mentioned that he has “eyes” on the Elite faction, which is part of the popular stable, Bullet Club at NJPW. It is headed by ‘The Cleaner’, Kenny Omega, who challenged Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle kingdom unsuccessfully.

Kenny Omega recently returned at NJPW’s Honor Rising where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Nick and Matt Jackson to defeat Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada and Briscoe Brothers.

However, Hardy didn’t mention whether they will be appearing just for a match or they are signing a full-time deal with NJPW. In both cases, the announcement from Hardy certainly puts a question mark on their WWE comeback and a Wrestlemania appearance.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Hardys are one of the most reputed and interesting professional wrestlers of this era. A Bullet Club vs. The Hardys encounter is certainly a dream match which nobody even imagined could happen.

As a fan, I’m excited about this match but I am also disappointed that we may have to wait longer to witness their Broken greatness in a WWE ring.

