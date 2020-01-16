No. 1 contender crowned for NXT Women's Championship

Current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Tonight's main event of WWE NXT featured a Battle Royal match where the winner would earn the opportunity to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship match. Bianca Belair won the match by lastly eliminating Io Shirai and she will now face either defending champion Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm at TakeOver: Portland considering who walks out as the champion after they faceoff at Worlds Collide.

How did Bianca Belair win the match?

The match saw a total of 18 female Superstars participating in the battle royal in a chance to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Latest signee Mercedes Martinez also made her NXT debut in the match and we also saw appearances from other Performance Center recruits such as Indi Hartwell, Catalina, and Jessi Kamea.

Tegan Nox, who we last saw at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II where she was unable to compete in the women's WarGames match after she was taken out by her former best friend Dakota Kai also made her return on tonight's battle royal match. She was eliminated from the match by Kai who came out and knocked her off the top turnbuckle.

The match also saw Shayna Baszler who came in as a last-minute addition getting eliminated by another young up and coming talent, Shotzi Blackheart. In the end, Belair and Io Shirai were the two women left in the ring and after some back and forth action, the EST of NXT used the KOD to dump Shirai over the top rope to the floor for the win.