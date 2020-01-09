No. 1 contender crowned for Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

In this week's episode of WWE NXT, Keith Lee won a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new No. 1 contender to Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship.

Keith Lee will now face Strong on the January 22 episode of the Black and Gold brand.

Time to bask in his glory?

Keith Lee took on Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes, and Damian Priest in this week's main event of NXT. All four men were hell-bent on becoming the No. 1 contender for the North American Championship and Lee started the match by getting the early advantage on all the other Superstars from the moment the bell rang.

Before the match began, earlier in the night, all four men involved in the match gave an account of why they were determined to become the No. 1 contender for the North American Championship in short backstage promos. Keith Lee said that he had gained a footing on the NXT roster finally after being on the winning team of the men's WarGames match last year and also for his performance at Survivor Series as a part of the NXT men's team.

The Limitless One won the match and earned the title shot by pinning Cameron Grimes after he hit him with the Spirit Bomb in the middle of the ring.