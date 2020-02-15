No Holds Barred match announced for WWE RAW next week

Matt Hardy seemed to have been written off by WWE with Randy Orton taking him out last week. But now, WWE have announced that the 10-time champion will be involved in a No Holds Barred match with the Viper on Monday Night RAW next week.

Orton took out Hardy with a Con-Chair-To when he came out and asked him for an answer for the attack on Edge. The Viper used the same move to injure the Rated-R Superstar just a day after he had made his return to WWE after 9 years!

Hardy's contract with WWE is coming to an end and reports suggest that it expires on March 1st. The former tag-team champion is expected to head to All Elite Wrestling and become the head of Dark Order.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer reported that it was indeed Hardy's final appearance.

“The angle where Orton did the one-man concerto to Matt Hardy was meant to be Hardy’s blow off, although it was also a way to keep Edge out selling the impact of his injuries for another week while giving Orton a strong segment."

A tweet by Hardy saying 'Goodbye' added more fuel to the speculations that he was heading for an exit. However, WWE seem to be keen on using him one last time before he bows out.