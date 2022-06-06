×
Create
Notifications

"No it's not" - Kevin Owens fires back at WWE's Hell in a Cell advertisement 

Kevin Owens isn&#039;t happy about the advertisement for his match
Kevin Owens isn't happy about the advertisement for his match
Phillipa Marie
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Kevin Owens has made it clear that he will be battling Elias at WWE Hell in a Cell tonight and not Ezekiel as previously advertised.

Owens has picked a fight with Ezekiel since his WWE debut back in April. The feud is centered around Ezekiel's resemblance to his older brother Elias, and the former Universal Champion has pushed the narrative that they are the same person.

Despite setting up a lie detector and an attempted DNA test, the issues between the two stars have continued, and they will now face off at Hell in a Cell tonight in Chicago. Ahead of the match, Owens has made sure he gets one last jab in and claimed that tonight he will in fact be facing Elias.

No it’s not. It’s OWENS vs. ELIAS!!!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

As of writing, it's unclear if Elias will be part of the show tonight or help his younger brother to pick up the win.

Story continues below ad

Ezekiel's current run has WWE fans calling for Damien Sandow to make his return

Ezekiel was recently part of an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter where he revealed that he would love to win the Tag Team Championships with his brother.

"Tag Team Champions with my Older brother in the WWE, that's the ultimate."@IAmNotEliasWWE spoke about his dream of being Tag Team Champions with his Older brother Elias. Full Interview: youtu.be/JeLpuefupQw#WWE #HIAC #SmackDown #Ezekiel@bradgilmore @apter1wrestling https://t.co/I6ZD6C0YIQ

This has since led to many fan theories about how Elias could return to WWE, with the main involving Damien Sandow's return to the company in order to play the role of Ezekiel's older brother.

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below

Throughout Elias' career, many fans noted how similar he and Sandow were when it came to looks and ability, and this would be the perfect way for the company to allow this storyline to play out and for there to be two brothers on live TV.

Many fans have also called for this storyline to go on until WrestleMania so that Ezekiel and Elias are able to win the Tag Team Championships on the grandest stage of them all, which would be the perfect moment for both men.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी