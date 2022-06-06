"No it's not" - Kevin Owens fires back at WWE's Hell in a Cell advertisement 

Kevin Owens has made it clear that he will be battling Elias at WWE Hell in a Cell tonight and not Ezekiel as previously advertised.

Owens has picked a fight with Ezekiel since his WWE debut back in April. The feud is centered around Ezekiel's resemblance to his older brother Elias, and the former Universal Champion has pushed the narrative that they are the same person.

Despite setting up a lie detector and an attempted DNA test, the issues between the two stars have continued, and they will now face off at Hell in a Cell tonight in Chicago. Ahead of the match, Owens has made sure he gets one last jab in and claimed that tonight he will in fact be facing Elias.

As of writing, it's unclear if Elias will be part of the show tonight or help his younger brother to pick up the win.

Ezekiel's current run has WWE fans calling for Damien Sandow to make his return

Ezekiel was recently part of an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter where he revealed that he would love to win the Tag Team Championships with his brother.

This has since led to many fan theories about how Elias could return to WWE, with the main involving Damien Sandow's return to the company in order to play the role of Ezekiel's older brother.

Throughout Elias' career, many fans noted how similar he and Sandow were when it came to looks and ability, and this would be the perfect way for the company to allow this storyline to play out and for there to be two brothers on live TV.

Many fans have also called for this storyline to go on until WrestleMania so that Ezekiel and Elias are able to win the Tag Team Championships on the grandest stage of them all, which would be the perfect moment for both men.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

