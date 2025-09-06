"No one wants to have s*x with you" - 3 Secrets about WWE star AJ Lee

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made her much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago. The 38-year-old appeared in the main event and taught Becky Lynch a bitter lesson for putting her hands on her husband, CM Punk.

Ad

The Black Widow garnered a massive reaction from the packed arena upon her return. In this article, let's explore three secrets about WWE star AJ Lee:

#3. AJ Lee was once at the receiving end of a harsh remark in WWE

In 2019, speaking in an interview with Kristine Leahy on the FAIR GAME YouTube channel, AJ Lee revealed multiple things, including the pressure she dealt with early in her pro wrestling career.

Ad

Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

The former Divas Champion revealed that someone in WWE once told her that no one would want to get intimate with her. Lee later dedicated an entire chapter to addressing the remark in her book.

"You didn’t see a girl who was, like, not wearing her makeup or not doing her hair or was wearing clothes that you could find at Target on TV. And I got in trouble for that at first. I was told that no one would want to have s*x with me. It’s the title of a chapter in my book. 'No one wants to have s*x with you,' I cried," she said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Ad

Ad

#2. Tattoo mystery

Many WWE fans might be unaware of AJ Lee's neck tattoo, and even though some may have noticed it, they may still be confused about its meaning.

Lee's neck tattoo has a set of tally marks, representing the numbers six, 16, and 13. This signifies an important date in her pro wrestling career: June 16, 2013, when she won her first WWE Divas Championship by defeating Kaitlyn.

#1. The former WWE Divas Champion once dated Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal is one of the most decorated professional wrestling stars of his generation, and many consider him one of the greatest ever to step inside the squared circle. In the late 2000s, AJ was trained by Lethal in Florida Championship Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory at the time.

They eventually became romantically involved, with their cozy pictures from that time backing the claims. However, AJ and Jay allegedly parted ways in 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!