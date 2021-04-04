"No, this is what we were promised" - How WWE Superstar convinced Vince McMahon to change WrestleMania stipulation

Edge and Mick Foley have reflected on Vince McMahon's impact on their famous match at WrestleMania 22. It was revealed on the latest WWE Untold episode that McMahon wanted Edge vs. Foley to take place inside a Steel Cage. However, Edge fought for the match to have a Hardcore stipulation instead.

WrestleMania 22 featured two matches with similar stipulations. The fourth match on the 11-match card, Edge vs. Foley, had a Hardcore stipulation. Later in the show, the eighth match of the night saw Shawn Michaels defeat Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred encounter.

Foley recalled how McMahon did not want two Hardcore-themed matches on the same show. He said Edge spoke to the WWE Chairman and persuaded him that he should face Foley in a Hardcore match instead of a Steel Cage match.

“One thing that has to be said is that this match almost never happened at all. Mr. McMahon became involved in a match with Shawn Michaels. That was going to become a Hardcore [No Holds Barred] match, and it was suggested that Edge and I do a Steel Cage instead, and I was okay with that. I was just a visitor coming back and it was Edge who said, ‘No, this is what we were promised, this is what we’re going to get,’ and he went into Mr. McMahon’s office by himself. Edge came out and said, ‘We’ve got our match.’”

Foley said he and Edge could have had a “really good” match inside a Steel Cage. However, he doubts he would still be talking about the match today if Edge had not convinced Vince McMahon to alter the stipulation.

Edge was willing to stand up to Vince McMahon

Edge returned to Vince McMahon's WWE in 2020, nine years after retiring

Edge also spoke about his meeting with Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer, whose real name is Adam Copeland, admitted he had been too easy-going about WWE’s creative decisions in the past.

“It was around that time I had that realization. I can’t just be easy-going Adam. If I want this, I gotta fight for it, and I’m gonna fight for every inch.”

So much when into this match. There’s a lot to tell. We were all out to prove ourselves. And that’s a dangerous combination with the people involved. Streaming now on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork it’s Edge vs Foley #Untold pic.twitter.com/yoQ0URJ1cJ — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 4, 2021

With Lita by his side, Edge defeated Mick Foley in what is widely considered to be one of the greatest Hardcore matches of all time.

