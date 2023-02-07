"No way this could be about a match" - Wrestling veteran questions plans for a bout between Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo spoke about Baron Corbin's continued string of losses on Monday Night RAW.

Corbin moved to RAW last year, paired with JBL, and took up the moniker of Modern Day Wrestling God. However, since then, things have gone downhill for the former André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. He wasn't able to pick up any significant wins on the red brand, much to the frustration of WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed the issues with Corbin's booking after his loss to Dexter Lumis on the red brand. He detailed that pairing him with JBL did not make any sense since the two characters didn't sit well with each other. The former writer also said that there was no way WWE could be planning a match between the two at WrestleMania either.

"Bro, they never made Corbin strong out of the gate. I don't know if they were really expecting to marry JBL with Corbin. Bro, there's no way this could be about a match between the two at WrestleMania because they don't think that far in advance. So that's not what it was. But, they were burying Corbin from the start." [18:28 - 18:55]

JBL seemingly cut ties with Baron Corbin on WWE RAW

After the loss to Lumis, Corbin met JBL in a backstage segment this week on RAW. The Hall of Famer was irate with the 38-year-old star.

JBL recalled how he was a WWE Champion and headlined WrestleMania, but his legacy was being tarnished due to his association with The Lone Wolf. The veteran made it clear that Corbin was "channel-changing television." JBL then called him a clown before walking out on a dejected Corbin.

