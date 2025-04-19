Nobody in WWE has fallen further from grace than a 32-year-old Smackdown star

It really seems like no superstar in WWE has fallen further from grace than one 32-year-old on SmackDown. The way he has been handled has certainly left quite a lot to be desired and a lot more questions than answers.

That superstar is the 32-year-old leader of what used to be called The New Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. From headlining SummerSlam and being viewed as the future of WWE, he has significantly dropped following the RAW on Netflix premiere. It all began with the loss to Roman Reigns on January 6, and on April 18, before WrestleMania, he was unsurprisingly pinned by LA Knight in a tag team match.

It's such a big downfall that he couldn't even get on the WrestleMania card. From being outshone by Jacob Fatu to losing major match after major match, it has been a difficult few months for Solo Sikoa.

While Jacob Fatu is undeniably deserving of being where he is, the decision to put him in the US Title match at WrestleMania 41 left some to question WWE's decision.

It looked like Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa was the direction we were heading in on SmackDown, but that doesn't look to be happening just yet. In fact, the tensions dissipated as Fatu shouted, "I love you, Solo!" for the first time in ages.

That was perhaps the only good part of the night for Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

