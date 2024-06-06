Non Bloodline member set to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes did the impossible at WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE title. His victory over The Tribal Chief sent The Bloodline into a downward spiral, and since then, all anyone can think about is how the faction will get back to the top.

There has been speculation, that Reigns will get his rematch at WrestleMania 41, or perhaps The Rock will take his place, or maybe even the new leader of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. However, there is a chance that a non-Bloodline member could dethrone The American Nightmare.

Imagining anyone other than a Bloodline member taking down Cody Rhodes seems unfathomable. But, there is a chance that RAW's newest and most uncontrollable superstar, Bron Breakker could be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from The American Nightmare. Now, having a rookie, who just made his main roster debut, defeat Rhodes sounds bizarre, but recent reports suggest otherwise.

According to WrestleVotes, higher-ups in WWE are very impressed by Bron Breakker. So much so, that the Stamford-based promotion has altered their creative plans for him considerably. With that in mind, there is a chance that Breakker will find himself at the very top very soon. Who knows? He may just get a huge push in January, where he could win the Royal Rumble, and then challenge Cody Rhodes for the title in Las Vegas.

Should Breakker win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, he would become one of the youngest world champions in WWE history. He certainly has the potential to do so but at this point, this is nothing more than a theory, and there really is no telling what the future holds for either Breakker or Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will likely face AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle

Last week on SmackDown, the WWE Universe was left shocked by the actions of AJ Styles. Taking a page out of Mark Henry's book, The Phenomenal One feigned his retirement before attacking Cody Rhodes. Under the guise of handing the keys to the "House that AJ Styles built" to Rhodes, Styles called out The American Nightmare to the ring, before brutally beating him up.

Knowing Rhodes, there is no chance he will take this lying down. And, although general manager Nick Aldis made it clear that Styles would have to go to the back of the line if he wanted another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhodes may just demand that the 47-year-old be brought to the front. This could culminate in yet another match between the two at Clast at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses. With Clash at the Castle less than two weeks away, both Rhodes and Styles will be itching to get their hands on each other. But, only time will tell if this title match will be made official.

