Not just "Coach Gable," a 58-year-old legend is also secretly involved in Maxxine Dupri's in-ring training (Exclusive)

Maxxine Dupri couldn't have asked for a better start to her wrestling career, as she is currently 2-0 inside the WWE ring. Dupri is quite serious about making it as a pro wrestler and, during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, spoke about the backstage support she's received from Chad Gable and veteran trainer Norman Smiley.

The 58-year-old is a genuine wrestling legend who had stints in many top companies, such as WCW, CMLL, ECW, and TNA, before he joined WWE as a trainer in 2007. Norman Smiley has been an essential figure within the company since WWE introduced its own developmental territory, as he's played a role in developing some fine talents over the years.

Smiley has also been helping Maxxine Dupri backstage understand the in-ring side of wrestling, and she was glad to have him as a mentor. Dupri said that while Chad Gable was her "core trainer," she was indebted to Norman Smiley as she's known him ever since she arrived in NXT.

Dupri also mentioned Smiley's signature dance move from his WCW days, 'The Big Wiggle,' and did her version of it while speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, as you can view below:

"So, Coach Gable is the one who is my core trainer. He created my finisher for me and was like, you've got to do this move, and taught it to me. But, obviously, I came from the Performance Center. Love me some Norman Smiley; that's my guy. (Big Wiggle) Yeah, that's my guy! I learned a lot from him. Love the big wiggle."

Maxxine Dupri explains the real reason behind wrestling debut in WWE

Dupri was essentially brought to the main roster as a manager as she first accompanied Maximum Male Models before aligning with Alpha Academy.

Maxxine was always expected to be a team's valet, but fans have been pleasantly surprised by her promising performances inside the squared circle.

The WWE RAW Superstar stated that being a manager meant protecting her group, and if it required getting her hands dirty inside the ring, she wouldn't run away from it. Maxxine Dupri needed to know how to deal with people who came after her "boys" and recalled her recent showdown with The Viking Raiders' Valhalla.

Maxxine continued:

"I mean, here's the thing. If someone's going to come after my boys, especially like that with Val, I'm going to have to get my hands dirty because, at the end of the day, that's what this is, right? Like, if I'm managing them, I'm protecting them, so I think that it just happened naturally because of that."

