"Now you just have a damaged product"- Former WWE star comments on Damian Priest's recent loss (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 shared his thoughts on Damian Priest's recent loss to Bad Bunny.

The Archer of Infamy took on the rapper in a Street Fight at Backlash, which emanated from the latter's hometown Puerto Rico. The duo put on an enthralling contest which saw stars like Savio Vega and Carlito come out to even the odds against The Judgment Day. In the end, Bad Bunny came out on top.

Discussing the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 highlighted that even though megastars like Bad Bunny bring in a lot of new eyes to the product, they still leave after a one-off match.

"I think I brought this up the last time he [Bad Bunny] came in too. The one issue is that he comes in, he’s a giant name, he brings a lot of eyeballs and a lot of attention, you know the whole island to come to see him. So in theory, the theory is Damian is going to get over by being in the ring with him but he still suffers the defeat. How many eyeballs are sticking around to see the next day when Bad Bunny isn’t there? Because now you just have a damaged product," said EC3. [From 19:48 - 20:19]

Damian Priest has been on a rapid ascend in WWE

Although Damian Priest was on the losing end of his match at Backlash, The Judgment Day star has lately been on the rise in WWE.

The 40-year-old won the Men's MITB Ladder Match at the recently concluded Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London, which highlights the company's trust in him.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'm happy for Damian Priest. He has been killing it this year & he earned that MITB briefcase.



Good for him. I'm happy for Damian Priest. He has been killing it this year & he earned that MITB briefcase.Good for him. https://t.co/Zf9lK6IQj3

Damian Priest was also in action on this week's RAW, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. The Archer of Infamy made his presence felt in the main event, which featured Seth Rollins taking on Dominik Mysterio.

Priest was about to cash in his MITB contract on The Visionary, but his plans were derailed after Finn Balor came out to attack the World Heavyweight Champion.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

