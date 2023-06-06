"Now mami picks me up" - Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at his father Rey Mysterio, sends a message to Rhea Ripley

Despite suffering a loss to his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio has continued taking shots at the WWE legend.

One might think that the Judgment Day member has moved on from his feud with the recently-inducted Hall of Famer, but that isn't the case. As it turns out, Dom Dom is more than willing to take digs at his dad at every opportunity.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dominik recalled his first WWE appearance, which took place 20 years ago when he was lifted up by his father Rey. In reaction to this, the 26-year-old claimed that his life is much better now, considering that he gets picked up by Rhea Ripley instead of his dad.

"Now mami picks me up and life is much better," wrote Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley recently discussed the possibility of Dominik Mysterio winning a championship in WWE

Rhea Ripley believes that Dominik Mysterio isn't too far away from winning a championship in WWE.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, The Eradicator discussed Dom's heat with the WWE Universe. She said:

"He's definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it's quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, like seeing how far he's grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence just like completely grow and him just blossom into the superstar that you see today, he's definitely gonna have championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it, he believes it, and so does Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest]."

Coincidentally, Dominik's only title win in WWE so far has been alongside his father Rey Mysterio. The duo previously won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

