26-year-old WWE RAW Superstar will soon win a championship, according to Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley believes her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio will soon win a title in WWE.

After fighting alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, for a few years, Domink Mysterio turned on him and Edge at Clash at the Castle last September. The 26-year-old later revealed that he had joined The Judgment Day. The former Tag Team Champion is now one of the most hated heels in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley addressed Domink's heat with the WWE Universe and the possibility of him winning a championship.

"He's definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it's quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time like seeing how far he's grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence just like completely grow and him just blossom into the superstar that you see today, he's definitely gonna have championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it, he believes it, and so does Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest]," she said. [1:47 - 2:18]

Rhea Ripley opened up about her scrapped plans for WWE WrestleMania 39

After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match in January, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In her interview with Battleground Podcast, The Eradicator revealed that she and the company initially wanted Motionless in White to perform her entrance music at the Show of Shows. However, they had to scrap that plan.

"I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring. We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn't pull out again," she said.

